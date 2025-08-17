NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Tory Horton, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers struggled in their 30-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 1 of the preseason. Third-round LB Nick Martin admitted that he struggled in Saturday’s game and is using it to learn from.

“I’m taking it on the chin, and making sure I learn from it and get better,” Martin said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Martin notably missed three tackles in the third quarter. He said there were a “few” plays he’d like to have back.

“There were a few of them,” Martin said. “Definitely, yeah, a few I wish I could have back. But that’s life. You wish you could have some moments back. You just got to learn from them and make sure you capitalize on them the next time.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan thinks Martin got “a little too nosy” watching the backfield on a play where he allowed a third-down conversion.

“He ran around, got a lot of playing time. He had a couple misses, especially on a big third down on a shallow cross across the field, just got his eyes a little too nosy with the back,” Shanahan said.

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams recalled a moment in practice where HC Sean McVay was explaining to him adjustments on a play they would normally call at a certain spot on the field. Adams points out that their offensive line executed the changes perfectly despite McVay not spending any time with them to go over the play.

“The center actually overheard,” Adams said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Coleman [Shelton] overheard, got the whole O-line hints to what it was, to get ready to run the play. And Sean kind of realized that he didn’t coach them up, and they were already ready to go. We ran the play and executed it perfectly. He wasn’t even talking to the O-line, so, on paper, they should have been a little bit off on that. But for one guy to hear it, ears up like a German Shepherd, give everyone hints at what’s going on and we run a great play without them even being talked to directly? And these guys are young players? That’s special to see.”

Although Adams saw good culture in previous teams he’s been on, this offseason is the “most optimistic” he’s felt about joining a potential Super Bowl contender.

“Honestly, I saw a lot of that in some of the places I was before,” Adams said. “But this is the most optimistic that I’ve been based on what’s truly presented to feel like I’m in the best possible situation to win a championship.”

As for playing alongside Matthew Stafford, Adams said the veteran quarterback is the exact type of player he was looking for.

“I’ve just built a respect for him over the years, just how he plays the game, the way he sees it, and it’s just his style,” Adams said. “He’s just a laid-back, chill dude’s dude and easy to get along with and that’s what I was looking for.”

Seahawks

Seahawks fifth-round WR Tory Horton has been making an impact in Seattle’s training camp. Veteran CB Shaquill Griffin has been impressed by Horton and said the rookie has been making a lot of plays in practice.

“I feel like I’ve been seeing the rookie show up a lot lately,” Griffin said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “There’s a lot of plays where you don’t see a lot of rookies move the way he moves, make the plays he makes. It just shows the type of room that we have back there to get a chance to have the rookie being on the same level as some of these older guys.”

Seahawks QB Drew Lock praised Horton for his ability to catch the ball at its high point and get down to receive passes at lower points.

“(He) can go up and get a ball,” Lock said. “At the same time, you talk about receivers being able to go up and get balls, and low footballs get looked over. Balls at the knees, balls at the shins. When you’re ripping an out cut at 100 mph, and I leave it a little low and you can go down and get it and keep your feet in bounds — really everywhere you can throw it to him.”