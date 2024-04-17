NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Calijah Kancey, Rachaad White, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White had a hot stretch to end the 2023 season which bolstered a lacking Tampa Bay run game and helped them to win their division and a playoff game. Heading into his third NFL season, White looks to take his game to the next level consistently.

“If you are a guy in this league, you want to be a guy that is scouted for and respected,” White said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website. “I have seen that, and people just leaving me out. I saw that and wanted to make the most and make people fear me, make people respect me and to say when I come in the game, ‘It is not just 13 [Mike Evans], 14 [Chris Godwin]. [No. 1] you have to worry about too.'”

“Right now, I’m not where I want to be in my career yards per carry-wise and things like that — just being an efficient running back. I think, for me, that’s [what] the biggest next step is, ‘OK, he’s efficient.’ The efficient running backs over the [course] of time — like I said, I study the game a lot — they average at least 4.0-4.1 [yards per carry] and above. Guys like Walter Payton. It’s tough, it’s hard. Everybody has had seasons where they average 3.0-something yards per carry due to whatever circumstances. The biggest thing for me is just studying the game, just understanding it and being efficient this year.”

Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey was selected by the team with the nineteenth overall pick in last year’s draft but admitted he felt stressed he may fall to the second round when teams weren’t bringing him in for top-30 visits.

“I didn’t have a feeling at all,” Kancey said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I mean, I met with the Bucs at the combine, but other than that I hadn’t talked to them. I honestly didn’t know. I asked my agent, ‘Hey man, why doesn’t nobody want to have me in for a [top-]30 visit? Like, what’s going on?’ I was really stressed out. It was hard. I was like, ‘Am I even going in the first round?’”

Georgia S Tykee Smith took an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport)

took an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport) Aaron Wilson reports the Buccaneers hosted Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott for a pre-draft visit.

Panthers

New Panthers HC Dave Canales aims to improve a run game that ranked 20th in the NFL in 2023. Canales’ offense is built off the run game, and he feels having RBs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard should help set the tone.

“I am fired up about it,” Canales said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I am excited to see what Miles can do. I know Chuba got a lot more opportunities last year. You saw the style, the toughness. That’s what we’re looking for. Then really from there, it’s about building the front the right way, getting the system so everyone is on the same page. And really demanding the opportunity-style of runs, but I am excited about the backfield.”

“See who wants it. Who wants it the most. Let’s see who’s hungry and runs angry. That will be the person that gets the ball.”

Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace posted on social media he had an official visit with the Panthers.

posted on social media he had an official visit with the Panthers. Panthers run game coordinator Harold Goodwin is excited about working with the offensive line and he’s confident OL Austin Corbett will succeed in his move to the center position. (Darin Gantt)