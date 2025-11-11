NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Ikem Ekwonu, Raheem Morris, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris says no staff changes are coming in Atlanta this week: “We’ve got a really good group.” (Will McFadden)

says no staff changes are coming in Atlanta this week: “We’ve got a really good group.” (Will McFadden) Morris on whether QB Michael Penix , Jr. ‘s low completion percentage was on him or others: “You never really want to blame anyone when it comes down to that. … But we got some things that we can clean up around him.” (Terrin Waack)

‘s low completion percentage was on him or others: “You never really want to blame anyone when it comes down to that. … But we got some things that we can clean up around him.” (Terrin Waack) Falcons LB DeAngelo Malone had surgery for a broken ankle on Monday and will miss significant time, according to Morris. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales talked about the team’s attention to detail after their loss against the Saints.

“Really, we just have a standard for how we work and when it’s not up to standard, it’s my job as the head coach to make sure they’re aware of it. I made them aware of it,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “I’ve been in the league for a while now—and I’ve seen, sometimes, you have a bad practice and you play great on Sunday. Sometimes, there’s a fantastic practice and you don’t get the results you want. So I have to look at both things. But when there’s a similarity and it leads to something, it gives me an opportunity to point to that fact that every single week is a championship opportunity. Every opponent requires all we have and our focus and our energy to getting prepared for those games.”

Panthers

Coming off a massive upset over the Packers, which put them at 5-4, the Panthers had a rough showing in a Week 10 loss to the now two-win Saints. Carolina LT Ikem Ekwonu feels their poor week of practice led up to the underwhelming performance.

“We just weren’t locked into the small details, and a couple of guys spoke about it. Coach spoke about it throughout the week,” Ekwonu said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “You can’t get days back. If you have a tough day on Thursday, a tough day on Friday, or whatever, you can always look forward, but you can’t get that day back.”

“So that preparation, or a lack thereof, is going to add up. And unfortunately, it just cultivated into what we saw today.”