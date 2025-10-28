NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said he has confidence in OC Zac Robinson and doesn’t plan on making any significant changes to the offensive staff.

“[The offensive staff has] got a great plan, they do a really good job, and we got a lot of confidence we’ll get it going and we got to get going this week,” Morris said, via ESPN. “Every time you ride the up-and-down roller coaster of have a good game, have a bad game, have a good game, have a bad game, those questions [are] always going to be there.”

Panthers

The Panthers are facing a situation at running back where HC Dave Canales has acknowledged the hot hand of RB Rico Dowdle, while RB Chuba Hubbard says he understands his role has changed after he received a contract from the team.

“I mean, whatever, whether it’s 70/30, 50/50, 100 my way or Rico’s way, whatever it is, my focus is winning,” Hubbard said, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “My main focus is never solely about me. It’s always about the team and winning games. To be honest, I mean, you guys have obviously known me for the last four or five years. I’m someone who prides myself on work, work, work, work. Everything I do — I’m a man of faith, a follower of Christ — and whatever my journey comes with, I take the good and the bad. So, in moments like this, I just continue to work. I’ve been through worse days and worse things, and people have scrutinized me for stuff all five years I’ve been here. But one thing is, I just pride myself on my work, like I said, and also just helping us get wins here. So, I do whatever it takes and just continue with that mindset.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that RB Rico Dowdle has earned more playing time, and they’ll discuss how to split reps in the backfield this week between him and RB Chuba Hubbard.

“That’s something we’re looking at, and you know, again, we have to respect the job that Chuba has done for us, to get us to the point where we’ve established a mentality about how we run,” Canales said, via PFT. “And we cannot ignore the fact that Rico has made an impact when he’s been out there. So these are things that we’re talking through as a staff, and we’ll make that decision as the week goes on.”