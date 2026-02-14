NFC Notes: David Blough, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders finished 5-12 after reaching the 2024 NFC Championship game, resulting in them parting ways with OC Kliff Kingsbury and DC Joe Whitt Jr. Washington HC Dan Quinn explained that changes to their coaching staff were the best choice for the team.

“When there’s time for change, those are difficult conversations, discussions,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of the Associated Press. “At the end, you keep going back to what’s the best thing for the team.”

Washington promoted David Blough from assistant QBs coach to offensive coordinator. Blough said he wasn’t surprised to earn the job and is prepared for the opportunity.

“You feel like every step along the way you prepare for these opportunities,” Blough said. “Surprise may not be the be exact feeling. It might be grateful.”

The Commanders also hired Daronte Jones as their new defensive coordinator, marking the first time he’s served in the role with an NFL team. Quinn feels both Jones and Blough have the right vision for the job.

“I felt their vision right away and the energy they have for it,” Quinn said. “I know we may talk of two first-time coordinators, but I also recognize everyone needs their first stop. I really feel like we’re going to set them up to succeed.”

Eagles

Ralph Vacchiano ranked Eagles HC Nick Sirianni second on his hot-seat list and offered his opinion, while former Eagles C Jason Kelce also appeared on 94 WIP-FM to disagree with the thought that Sirianni’s job is in jeopardy to start the season.

“If this seems ridiculous given Sirianni’s 59-26 record, three division titles, two trips to the Super Bowl and one championship in his four years,” Vacchiano said, via Fox Sports. “Well, you don’t know Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie then. His standards are crazy high, and there is deep disappointment inside his organization over the wasted opportunities in both 2023 and 2025. Not all of (the disappointment) is directed at Sirianni, but sources said there has been internal frustration about his staffing choices and, at times, the way he manages what is sometimes a difficult locker room. But mostly it’s the late fade and playoff failures in those two seasons. The Eagles will probably win double-digit games and the NFC East again in 2026. But if they don’t advance in the playoffs, no one will be shocked if they make a change.”

“I wouldn’t say going into the season Nick Sirianni is on the hot seat…but if things don’t go well, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Eagles are like, listen, we want to abort and try something new because that’s the way this thing is going in the league,” Kelce said during his appearance.

Giants