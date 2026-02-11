NFC Notes: David Blough, Vic Fangio, Matt Nagy, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders recently promoted David Blough from assistant QBs coach to offensive coordinator. Washington HC Dan Quinn said he expects Blough to have an “aggressive, balanced attack” and likely have more under-center formations.

“This is going to be like an aggressive, balanced attack that will probably have more under center than we have in the past,” Quinn said, via the team’s YouTube. “That’s also for run action and play passes to generate explosive plays. We’re going to feature every part of Jayden that makes him unique and special, but also the run action and the runs and the play action game that goes with it.”

Blough on the promotion: “Very fortunate to be around great coaches…. always had aspirations for this. Really excited to get it going.” (Keim)

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio made headlines after nearly retiring following the postseason. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice cites a source who indicates Fangio's near-retirement had little to do with inner-team turmoil. It's Kempski's understanding that Fangio felt the stress of missing out on time with family.

Kemspki would consider bringing in former Browns DC Jim Schwartz as a consultant just in case Fangio elects to retire after the 2026 season, so Schwartz is already in the building when the role opens up.

Regarding reports of Eagles G Landon Dickerson contemplating retirement after an injury-laden season, Kempski thinks the coaching staff should've decided that Dickerson was playing below standard and allowed him time to recover.

Kempski doesn't expect Philadelphia to consider using the franchise tag on TE Dallas Goedert, given that the tag is projected to be over $16 million, and they reduced his salary from $14 million to $10 million last offseason.

Giants

The Giants hired Matt Nagy as their new offensive coordinator following his time in the same role with the Chiefs. Kansas City WR Tyquan Thornton gave Nagy the acronym “AAF” for how aggressive he is.

“I’m just going to say: ‘AAF.’ Matt Nagy knows what I’m talking about. AAF,” Thornton said, via GiantsWire. “He’s very aggressive. I love his mindset and what he brings to the table. I’m excited to see what he brings to New York. I love him.”

Thornton recorded five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s early-season win over the Giants. Thornton praised the atmosphere in New York’s MetLife Stadium.

“It was a great experience to play in New York,” Thornton said. “I remember Coach Reid telling us there’s nothing better to do but in New York on a [Sunday] night. And I remember just going out there and trying to be electric and go out there and light the stadium up. What a great stadium in New York. Love the atmosphere.”