NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chris Carson

49ers

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport said he believes the 49ers have insisted to WR Deebo Samuel that they won’t use him as a running back after drafting third-round RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

“What the 49ers, I think, have done is try to say to him, ‘we are not gonna use you as a running back. We drafted a running back in the third round,’ they have a couple good players coming back from last year,” Rapoport said. “I think they’d like to use him on the gadget plays, but not give it to him between the tackles 15 times. That is something that actually speaks maybe louder than a new contract.”

Regarding Samuel’s contract situation, Rappoport added that he wants to be paid as a wide receiver.

“He wants to be paid as a receiver, and this contract is great, but he doesn’t want it to be his only contract,” Rapoport said. “We see what happens to running backs. They get beat up. It’s actually really forward-thinking and smart. It really is.”

Although Rapoport mentions that Samuel and the 49ers still have “a lot of work to do” toward finalizing a deal, he still thinks it’s possible for the two sides to reach an agreement.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do to get a deal done,” Rapoport said. “I think it is possible, but it’s not one of those where I would say, ‘it’s gonna get done, just wait two or three weeks.’ This is a really, really hard one.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that they’ve been “really impressed” by third-year RB Eno Benjamin this offseason.

“We’ve all been really impressed with Eno, what he has done last year and this offseason, he’s been fantastic,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s official site.

Kingsbury is excited to see if Benjamin can emerge in their lineup next season.

“I’m excited to see Eno continue to emerge,” Kingsbury said. “He’s had a really nice offseason.”

Seahawks