NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf

Cardinals WR A.J. Green admitted that there’s a lot of room for growth in terms of his chemistry with QB Kyler Murray.

“There is a lot of room (for growth),” Green said, via AzCardinals.com . “For me, it’s communicating with him what I see, and what he wants me to do and how he wants me to run this (particular) route. I think last year there was a lacking on my part. I didn’t really communicate with him about stuff like that because I didn’t want to put a lot of stuff on his plate.

“For me, it’s being more in his face, talking together. ‘A.J. you need to do this better,’ and I’ll be like, ‘OK, I’ve got to do this better.’ Don’t be hesitant when it comes to my play. ‘A.J., you need to pick this up.’ The second year is going to be big for that.”

Green also stressed the importance of communication with Murray in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7.

“That’s fair,” Green said. “That is 100 percent fair. I felt the same way. That’s where I have to be accountable. I need to go to him and tell him what I see and (him tell me) what he needs me to do better. I can take it. ‘A.J., run the route at this depth. You need to do this.’ I’m no bigger than the team. I need him to communicate with me, and I’ll do the same.”