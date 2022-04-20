NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf

49ers
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, citing a source, writes the 49ers are “well aware” that they still need Deebo Samuel to compete: “He ain’t getting out.”
- Hughes points out that San Francisco still has leverage over Samuel given he’s under contract for 2022 and could franchise tag him in 2023.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson, citing a league source, reports the Chiefs view Samuel as “highly talented” but are not actively pursuing him and are focused on the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Anderson also reports people within the Jets don’t expect Samuel to be traded unless the 49ers receive a “King’s ransom.”
- According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the sense around the league is that San Francisco prefers to retain Samuel but it is still a “very fluid situation.”
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson talked to an executive for another team not involved — before Samuel requested a trade — about the situation: “Deebo is so crucial to Kyle Shanahan’s offense because he can do so many things. I can’t see them trading him, but I could see that situation being a problem. It’s all about compromises.”
- Tennessee WR Velus Jones had a top 30 visit with the 49ers. (Josh Norris)
- Maryland S Nick Cross visited with the 49ers. (Norris)
- SMU WR Danny Gray had a visit with the 49ers. (Norris)
- Mercer G Jason Poe had a top 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Memphis OL Dylan Parham had a top 30 visit with the 49ers as well. (Ian Rapoport)
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the 49ers. (Tom Pelissero)
Cardinals
Cardinals WR A.J. Green admitted that there’s a lot of room for growth in terms of his chemistry with QB Kyler Murray.
“There is a lot of room (for growth),” Green said, via AzCardinals.com. “For me, it’s communicating with him what I see, and what he wants me to do and how he wants me to run this (particular) route. I think last year there was a lacking on my part. I didn’t really communicate with him about stuff like that because I didn’t want to put a lot of stuff on his plate.
“For me, it’s being more in his face, talking together. ‘A.J. you need to do this better,’ and I’ll be like, ‘OK, I’ve got to do this better.’ Don’t be hesitant when it comes to my play. ‘A.J., you need to pick this up.’ The second year is going to be big for that.”
Green also stressed the importance of communication with Murray in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7.
“That’s fair,” Green said. “That is 100 percent fair. I felt the same way. That’s where I have to be accountable. I need to go to him and tell him what I see and (him tell me) what he needs me to do better. I can take it. ‘A.J., run the route at this depth. You need to do this.’ I’m no bigger than the team. I need him to communicate with me, and I’ll do the same.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard the Cardinals like Alabama WR Jameson Williams a lot and would consider making a move up the board to get him if he starts to slip.
Seahawks
- According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks, along with other teams with star receivers in contract years, have so far brushed aside all trade inquiries for WR D.K. Metcalf.
- Most NFL front office personnel who Howe polled thought there was a decent chance Seattle would eventually trade Metcalf, at the very least that they were more likely to part with him than other teams with young wideouts due for new deals.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson talked to an executive for another team not involved who thinks the Seahawks will ultimately work out a long-term deal with Metcalf: “From what I had heard, Metcalf is going to be there. There have been a lot of trade rumors about the Seahawks wanting to trade him. My understanding is that none of that was true.”
- The Seahawks are hosting Georgia S Lewis Cine for a top 30 visit. (Josh Norris)
- Seattle is also hosting SMU WR Danny Gray for a top 30 visit. (Norris)
