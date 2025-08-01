NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Cam Skattebo, Commanders, Giants

Commanders

Veteran WR Deebo Samuel was acquired by the Commanders following six years with the 49ers. Samuel said he still has “a lot in the tank” and is ready to contribute in any way asked of him.

“I still got a lot in the tank,” Samuel said, via ProFootballTalk. “I just go out here and get better every day. Whatever position they put me at to go out here and make plays, I’m going to do the best of my ability.”

Samuel acknowledged 2025 is an important season for him, given he’s entering the last year of his contract.

“Yeah, for sure,” Samuel said. “But I just take it day-by-day and just let the cards play itself.”

Giants

Giants CB Deonte Banks didn’t produce as effectively in 2024 as he did in his rookie season. New York added CB Paulson Adebo to their defense this offseason, who Banks has been able to learn from this offseason.

“He just teaches me a lot, such as we talk about finishing plays a lot. What (Washington Commanders cornerback) Marshon (Lattimore) taught him, he kind of teaches me the same thing,” Banks said, via GiantsWire.

Banks reiterated he’s working on “finishing plays.”

“Just getting better at finishing plays and being a better me,” Banks said.

Cam Skattebo

The Giants brought in RB Cam Skattebo with their fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. New York RB Tyrone Tracy isn’t feeling threatened by Skattebo’s arrival and feels the rookie brings another element to their running backs group.

“Cam here is nothing but adding to what we got. I think that it’s a great addition to the room. If you look around our room, there’s really nothing anyone can’t do,” Tracy said, via GiantsWire. “We didn’t add Cam just to do one thing. We added him because he’s a good running back. You know what I’m saying? They didn’t bring me here just to do one thing. They added me because I’m a good running back.”

Tracy added that taking advantage of opportunities is of the upmost importance for NEw York’s running backs.

“So, at the end of the day, whoever’s in there on third down, second down, first down, it doesn’t matter what it is. You’re going to produce, and that’s the standard that we have in a running back room. When we go on the field and we get them opportunities, whether it’s pass or run or even pass protection, man, make the play. There is no third-down back. There is no, you’re passing down back, whatever. There’s not that in our room. It’s more so can you play, and then when you do get the opportunities, take care of it. You know what I’m saying? And make the most of it.”

Brian Daboll said Skattebo is proving to have an understanding of blocking assignments and a “good vision for the second level.”

“There’s not many times, at least that I’ve seen him here, just in a short time or even on tape, like, ‘Why is he going where he’s going?’ He’s got good feel for the blocking assignments up front, but then he’s got good vision for the second level and at times the third level of when to press the ball, when to cut it back, when to keep it front side. He’s got a long way to go. (He’s a) rookie, but another young player that has been encouraging in the meetings and then out on the practice fields, both in walkthrough and practice,” Daboll said.