NFC Notes: DeMarcus Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Commanders Combine Meetings, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Ryan Fowler reports the Commanders will hold a formal meeting with Ohio State ED JT Tuimoloau.
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley had five formal Combine interviews, including with the Commanders. (Devin Jackson)
- Oklahoma S Billy Bowman met formally with the Commanders at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel had a formal meeting at the combine with the Commanders. (Justin M)
- Washington met formally with Oregon RB Jordan James at the combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arkansas DE Landon Jackson met with the Commanders at the combine. (Fowler)
Cowboys
- Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence‘s agent, Dave Canter, announced his client is completely healthy after dealing with a Lisfranc injury last season and there’s a possibility he moves on from Dallas this offseason: “Good news 100% healthy, bad news is he’s a free agent so for Dallas Cowboys fans who love DeMarcus Lawrence there’s a possibility that he leaves.” (Calvin Watkins)
- New Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on potentially moving OL Cooper Beebe back to guard: “We’ll see. We’re always going to play the best five. It’d be hard to move a guy that had that much experience playing center this year at a high level, but anything is on the table in playing the best five.” (Nick Harris)
Giants
- Per Connor Hughes, the Giants are considering Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, which would likely also bring WR Davante Adams as well.
- Jordan Raanan mentions that the Giants were intrigued by QB Quinn Ewers heading into the combine. Ewers wound up throwing the ball very well and could be considered another option if the team doesn’t select a quarterback in the first round.
- Art Stapleton reports that the price for the Giants to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 could start at a pair of third-round picks and continue from there.
