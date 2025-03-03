NFC Notes: DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Matt Barrows of The Athletic points out some of the physical issues that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel encountered during his time in San Francisco.

encountered during his time in San Francisco. Barrows mentions that Samuel’s weight was a problem, as he had pneumonia in Week 7 and several other injuries that kept him out of practice and saw him weighing over 220 pounds.

He also struggled to remain consistent and did not step up after WR Brandon Aiyuk was injured; instead, the team saw Jauan Jennings take over as the No.1 wide receiver.

Cowboys

Despite free agency approaching, Cowboys veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence said he hopes to remain in Dallas as it is the only team he has ever played for.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wouldn’t put a timeline on his return from the hamstring injury that cost him the rest of last season but noted that he will be ready for Week 1.

“I’m not gonna put a timeline on it, but I’ll be ready for the first game and when anything matters and very, very ready,” Prescott said, via the team website. “I’m feeling good. I’m doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me. I wouldn’t say I’m running full speed yet. But everything’s on the right track, and I’m excited.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer gave an update on Prescott and spoke on the relationship that the two have.

“He’s doing great, kicking ass with rehab,” Schottenheimer said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Everything with that’s going great. He and I are very close, we see the game the same way. We’re definitely going to make some adjustments and there’s things that he’s really gonna like. I really do think that this is a guy that there’s no question can win a championship. He can lead us to a championship; I think he’s gonna lead us to a championship. That’s the goal. And it’s not just as a player, he’s an incredible player, but the person, the leader is just different.”