NFC Notes: DeMarcus Lawrence, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad earlier this week. The veteran receiver said the Steelers were another option for him, and Aaron Rodgers wanted him in Pittsburgh.

“It was between here and Pittsburgh,” Valdes-Scantling said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Obviously, I have a great relationship with Aaron Rodgers over there, and he wanted me back over there. So, it was a toss-up, 50/50, and I had to weigh my options and see which one I wanted to do, which was going to be better for my career at this point, and I was excited about it.”

Valdes-Scantling pointed out that he’s had success in HC Kyle Shanahan‘s system, making it a “no-brainer” to join San Francisco.

“I played in the system before and had success in the system before, so it’s a no-brainer to be able to come into a place where you can help out in all facets, whether it be on the field or off the field,” Valdes-Scantling said.

Valdes-Scantling is hoping to earn playing time and is working to learn Shanahan’s system.

“Being able to get onto the field right away, obviously, that’s the goal. And so, being able to jump-start that process of learning the system, it betters the chances of you being on the field.”

49ers

This past week marked the one-year anniversary of when 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest just before the start of his rookie season. Miraculously, the former first-rounder not only survived but returned to the football field within a couple of months — the No. 1 thing on his mind after EMTs told him he was going to live. Still, Pearsall says the shooting left scars.

“Unfortunately, I revisit that every single night I go to bed,” Pearsall said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I kind of just carry that with me. And now I think it’s not as much of avoiding it or revisiting it or not revisiting it. It’s more of how I deal with it and the light that I put on it. And for me it’s more of a positive light and the things that I can get out of that and more of a positive direction and try to inspire other people … I’ve been doing a better job of dealing with it myself.”

Though Pearsall was able to play, the missed time left him playing catch-up in a 49ers offense that is already notoriously difficult for young receivers to master. 49ers QB Brock Purdy said there was definitely a learning curve.

“In our offense, it’s usually steps, timing, you’re breaking at a certain angle, and last year Ricky was raw with his talent,” Purdy said. “He had it, but he also had to learn our system, our timing, and where I’m throwing the ball … I think that there were some times where he had to learn that he couldn’t take a couple more steps and then break out. … We had a couple of those moments and there were times where he took it a little deeper and then broke open. He was like, ‘Dude I was open.’ I said in the timing of the play, I needed it quicker.”

By the end of the year, though, Pearsall hit a groove, topping 200 yards over his final two games. This year, Pearsall enters as the hopeful No. 1 receiver for a 49ers team that traded away WR Deebo Samuel and is missing WR Brandon Aiyuk as he rehabs a torn ACL.

“I’ve just got to be able to step in that role,” Pearsall said. “I look at myself as being able to be a guy that goes out there and makes plays.”

Seahawks

Veteran Seahawks OLB DeMarcus Lawrence chose Seattle this offseason over some other notable suitors, including the Washington Commanders. His relationship with Seahawks DC Aden Durde, who was his position coach for a long time in Dallas, was one of the X-factors in that decision.

“Me and Coach AD’s relationship is golden,” Lawrence said via USA Today’s Justin Melo. “I look at him like a brother. He’s been mentoring me since the very beginning, not just in football, but life in general. To see how he’s elevated his career throughout the years, it’s been a blessing. Where he’s at now, as the coordinator here in Seattle, it’s amazing. I’m truly happy for him.

“My relationship with Coach Durde definitely played a role in me choosing Seattle in free agency. I didn’t think there was a better defensive coordinator out there for me to come play under. He understands football at the highest level. Pairing that with a young defensive-minded head coach in Mike Macdonald, it felt like the perfect system for me.”