NFC Notes: Demario Davis, Michael Penix Jr., Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have promoted offensive line coach Kevin Carberry to Run Game Coordinator/OL coach. Assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci has been promoted to offensive line coach. (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix, Jr. believes he can help elevate TE Kyle Pitts game to live up to his draft status and plans on making it an emphasis to get him the ball more often.

“For him, it’s believing in himself, and for me, I’m going to believe in him,” Penix said, via PFT. “He knows that. I just talked to him the other day, and we just talked about some of the things that we want to do and it’s like, ‘All right, I’m going to give you my all each and every day, and I want you to do the same.’ Once we do that, our connection is going to continue to build. Just getting those full-speed reps, getting those reps together in practice, feeling comfortable with the game plan. Obviously, it’s different when you can scheme somebody up to get open based on game plan and stuff like that. It could be some of that as well, too. At the end of the day, whenever he’s open, I’ve got to find him and get him the ball, and I know he’ll make big-time plays whenever it’s in his hands.”

Saints

Saints LB Demario Davis believes New Orleans is “right there on the cusp” and pushed back at the notion that it’s an unattractive coaching job opening.

“You gotta think about the market,” Davis said, via PFT. “A good organization is going to be able to weather the market. It’s gonna have good times, it’s gonna have low times but it’s always gonna bounce back. You gonna be able to count on it. New Orleans is that kind of team. We have that kind of organization. We have a very strong culture. Even though we haven’t had the success, you don’t see the division with the team.”