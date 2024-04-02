NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Brian Burns, Jadeveon Clowney, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan has made some tough decisions this offseason such as trading DE Brian Burns. Despite somewhat of a roster overhaul, he insists every move has the team’s future’s best interest.

“You know, these moves are all with the future in mind,” Morgan said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I think we definitely are resetting in a sense, but that doesn’t mean that we’re just going to not be good and not be competitive.”

“Just to kind of build out our roster the way that we want to build it, with the type of people that we want to build it with, the type of players that we want to build it with.”

Panthers

New Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney said he changed his number to 24 in Baltimore to reflect Kobe Bryant after a down year in Cleveland that saw him depart for the Ravens as a free agent.

“That was my Kobe Bryant year, the return of the killer,’’ Clowney said. “I said Kobe [year] because when I was in Cleveland a lot of stuff happened my last year there when I didn’t have my best season. . . . They put out that article about me saying all this about what was going on. I said I just need one opportunity to show these people I still can do this at a high level and I’m not the guy they make me out to be. That’s all I wanted to do that whole offseason, prove that to people.”

Saints

The Saints moved on from longtime OC Pete Carmichael Jr. this offseason and brought in 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be his replacement. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen explained why he’s comfortable with the offense Kubiak plans to run.

“I think that system of offense, there’s certainly a lot of variations of it, they’re not all the same,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “But I think that system … is something that’s done well in our league for a long period of time. I think it’s something that I think we can incorporate and I think we have the type of players that fit well in that system.”