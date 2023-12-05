NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that LB K.J. Britt is undergoing an MRI on his back after leaving Sunday’s game against the Panthers. (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell is currently in concussion protocol. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor said he expects CB Jaycee Horn to play more moving forward.

“100 percent. That’ll naturally happen,” Tabor said, via Panthers Wire. “That was his first game back. You wanna work him right back in there and get him up to speed. I think that he’s recovered nicely. So, I do see that happening.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen told reporters after Sunday’s loss whether it might be time to sit QB Derek Carr due to the number of injuries he’s dealt with this season much like they did with Jameis Winston last year. However, Allen explained that the two situations are different.

“I think both of those are totally different situations,” Allen said, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “They’re both totally different situations. We’re not getting into what we did last year and what we’re doing this year, alright? Look, Derek’s in the concussion protocol right now. We will evaluate that as we go.”

Carr did suffer a concussion (his second in less than a month) with Allen adding that he is also being evaluated for a rib injury. Allen noted that Carr’s shoulder MRI came back negative as well. (Mike Triplett)

Allen also said that DT Malcolm Roach suffered a knee injury that could potentially require surgery, ending his season. There will be more evaluation prior to this, however, (Triplett)