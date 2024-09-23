NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield has leaned on WR Mike Evans in his two years with the team. Mayfield compared Evans to one of the game’s best cornerbacks because of how much he trusts him to make a play.

“That’s what a guy like Pat Surtain can offer a defense – true, one-on-one, shut one side of the field down,” Mayfield, via Scott Smith of the Buccaneers Wire. “He’s that type of player. He’s got unbelievable ball skills, he can run with guys, he understands concepts and can read the patterns really well. He’s a guy who will have his PBUs and make plays on the ball, but we have to design things to get Mike some matchups other than just him. We also trust Mike in one-on-one scenarios regardless.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young admitted that he was blindsided when he found out that he was being benched, but he remains committed to the organization and helping the team the best he possibly can.

“It was not something that I necessarily I was expecting,” Young said, via Around The NFL. “Obviously, not something that was great to hear. But I respect coach (Dave) Canales, I respect the organization. They made the decision. … Right now that’s the situation that it is. I have to do everything I can to help the team in whatever way I can.” Young still views himself as the face of the franchise and doesn’t want to speculate on his future. Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentions that Young’s time in Carolina is likely over.

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr is excited about the team’s home opener after an undefeated start and vowed to give the fans a better performance than he did last year.