NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on QB Desmond Ridder throwing three interceptions against the Commanders: “He’s one of the more accountable people I’ve coached. … You can’t deny the passing game has gotten a lot better, but you have to get rid of those critical mistakes.” (Terrin Wack)

Smith on RB Bijan Robinson's usage and how the team will monitor his carries: "You have to be careful. He's feeling sore but that's not surprising six games into the season." (Mike Rothstein)

Falcons DE Calais Campbell is donating $100,000 to teachers in each of the four cities he's played in (Phoenix, Jacksonville, Baltimore, and Atlanta) to celebrate his 100th career sack.

Veteran Panthers WR Adam Thielen, LT Ikem Ekwonu, and HC Frank Reich continue to praise first-overall pick QB Bryce Young despite the team being off to an 0-6 start this season.

“He’s exactly who you would want in your locker room, despite the record,” Thielen said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “The way that he approaches the game, the way that he handles himself, the way that he continues to try to get better and tries to make people around him better. He’s the right guy for us. We’re excited about going back to work and continuing to get on the same page.”

“Bryce is our guy, 100 percent. I’m behind him 24/7,” Ekwonu added. “I know we’ve got the guys to go out here and win. We’ve gotta put it all together. I’m not going to listen to anyone on the outside. They’re not in here with us working. They obviously don’t even know any of these guys personally enough to be able to critique that. We obviously know the type of player we drafted, 100 percent confident in him. Love the type of player he’s becoming as well. He’s grown week in and week out. Definitely excited when we finally put this whole thing together (and) shut some people up.”

“It’s good to jump out to an early lead. But we see what the scoreboard finished with, so it’s not a consolation prize,” Young said of the season so far. “We have to be able to sustain it. I think it showed what we’re capable of and there is positive there. We have to find ways to keep building on that and keep improving and then cut out the bad that came.”

“I think he’s getting better every week,” Reich said of Young. “I thought he was seeing the field very well today, particularly in the first half — well, the whole game he saw the field well. I really like the direction that he’s going. The offense overall has to be better, but there are some positive things there.”

Even Panthers DE Brian Burns believes that Young can still turn things around before this season ends.

“Things might not be going his way, especially during the game. But he continues to keep his poise. And he’s being a leader at such an early point in his career,” Burns said. “I tip my cap to the way he’s handled it. Because he’s young. He’s got a lot on his mind, a lot of people talking about it. But he handles it like a pro, like a G.”

Reich on relinquishing the playcalling to OC Thomas Brown : “It’s always been part of the plan, something Thomas and I discussed when he was hired.” (Darin Gantt)

: “It’s always been part of the plan, something Thomas and I discussed when he was hired.” (Darin Gantt) Reich continued on Brown: “I’d like to think this was the best decision no matter what our record is.” (David Newton)

Reich said he told Brown two weeks ago to “get ready” and hinted that the change would be taking place during the bye week. (Newton)

As for injuries with the team, Reich noted that G Austin Corbett is progressing well and CB Jaycee Horn has a doctor’s visit for an update on his hamstring. (Mike Kaye)

Saints QB Derek Carr apologized to OC Pete Carmichael for his sideline outburst over the offense not being on the same page, adding that Carmichael “just happened to be the one that walked up when I was a little angry”.

“We corrected things, you just don’t want to correct them after a loss,” Carr said, via the team website. “And so we all take that responsibility, and if someone’s pointing fingers, and if we come constructively to each other and you can’t take it, that’s on them as a person. We have to be able to sit at the table and have a conversation. We have to be able to do those things and move forward. So far it’s been super positive. But it’s on everybody.”