NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Chris Godwin, Hayden Hurst, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles recently said WR Chris Godwin‘s lack of usage in their Week 13 game against the Panthers was due to them subbing him out because of his injury. However, Godwin’s wife, Mariah Godwin, wrote on Instagram that Bowles is “blatantly lying” and feels the coach took a swipe at her husband’s work ethic.

“I’m not sure why we are just blatantly lying here,” Mariah Godwin said. “Regardless of how banged up Chris is, he continues to work his ass off and hasn’t missed a game. [C]ontinues to run great routes and get open. I don’t know why things are the way they are, this isn’t my team to coach. But this lying on Chris and implying negativity on his work ethic is infuriating. Let’s not act like he had to be subbed out so much more than usual when in fact he’s been playing just the same… Infuriating. Stop lying on Chris. Stop using the injuries (that he plays through!!!) as an excuse for whatever you have going on coaching wise.”

Godwin said there’s no ill-will towards the coaching staff and everybody is on the same page.

“I’ve never had any malice or like ill will to Dave or Coach Bowles or anybody,” Godwin said, via PFT. “I think I have a really good relationship with them. They’re all part of the team and I consider them to be like cool people to me. So now it’s how to move forward and make this the best that we can make it because we want to win, we want to go to the playoffs. Nobody is beefing. We’re all great right now.”

Panthers

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst controversially continued playing in Week 10 against the Bears after taking a big hit and was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia following the game by an independent neurologist. The NFL responded to the incident, including the broadcasted images of Hurst appearing to be in a fencing stance.

“Hurst had the wind knocked out of him on the play,” the league said, via ProFootballTalk. “There was no fencing posture. He was evaluated on the sidelines by the medical staff as he explained what happened. Concussion symptoms presented themselves following the game and the team appropriately placed him in the concussion protocol. It is not uncommon for symptoms to arise following a game.”

The Panthers officially ruled out DT DeShawn Williams (knee) and TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) from Week 14, per Joe Person.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said QB Derek Carr is still in the league’s concussion protocol but has made “good progress,” per Erin Summers.