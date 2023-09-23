NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Jeff Okudah, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah‘s career didn’t get off to a hot start when he was drafted by the Lions, yet he is now facing his old team this coming Sunday after being traded to Atlanta.

“You kind of get rid of the utopian mindset that things will always go perfect and try to just take things as they come,” Okudah said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “Obviously, in this game, there’s a lot of competitors, so things might not always go your way. But what I’m learning is how you respond, how you bounce back from all that. You just do what you can. Like we’ve been having a lot of success on defense; you just play a role. If my role was to be someone that could boost the morale of this team, then that’s the role I want to play to the fullest.”

“I wouldn’t say I felt indifferent about it,” Okudah added. “But in retrospect, I’m just really glad to be here. I guess you could say it worked well for both sides.”

Saints

Saints QB Derek Carr said he’s excited to see rookie RB Kendre Miller‘s physicality.

“I just want to see that violence that I know that he has, that he runs with,” Carr said, via PFT. “I just can’t wait to see him put that on full display. When you’re a rookie running back people are coming to find you, so hopefully, he tries to go find them. And keep that mind-set, keep that confidence. Hopefully if he’s out there, and he gets to play, that’s what I would be looking forward to. To see what he does on a game day — not just a preseason game, but a real regular season game — will be real interesting to watch.”