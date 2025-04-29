NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Shilo Sanders, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Former Colorado S Shilo Sanders signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and HC Todd Bowles is excited to see what he is able to do in the offseason program.

“I think he’s a good football player,” Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “He’s a heck of a tackler and he knows the game very well; he can see the game very well. So giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint. So I’m excited to get him in here and see how he moves. I saw him tackle all year. I saw him make plays. He’s a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do. And I think he’ll show himself well.”

Panthers

Panthers DE Nic Scourton said his biggest strength is his competitiveness and he’s not looking to just say he made it to the NFL.

“I think just my competitiveness,” Scourton said, via Panthers Wire. “Man, I really don’t like to lose. It’s the worst thing in the world. I hate to lose. And I think that’s what drives me to get better. Having a guy like that is very important on every team. Hopefully, all your guys are like that. I think that’s what I bring—just the aggression and the passion to play the game.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said the team is still waiting for “resolution and clarity” regarding QB Derek Carr’s injury status, and HC Kellen Moore fielded questions about the situation.

“We felt like our board was built the right way,” Moore said. “We will let the thing play itself out. We trust the process and we feel like we got some good players in the building. Again, Mickey kind of addressed how Derek situation’s being played out, so hopefully clarity in the coming time as everyone just goes through that process.”