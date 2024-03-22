NFC Notes: Desmond Ridder, Aaron Donald, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort talked about new QB Desmond Ridder and cited his time in the NFL as a huge factor of why they felt comfortable bringing him in to add depth at the position.

“There is no substitute for experience, especially at the quarterback position,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “We’re seeking to add competition to the roster. … Adding Desmond to the room with Kyler and Clayton [Tune] gives us three guys who will give us a good battle. They are all shaped a little differently but they all schematically can do similar things.”

Rams

Following the playoff loss against the Lions, former Rams DT Aaron Donald told HC Sean McVay “I’m full” and ready to call it a career, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer.

“And you should be. You have every right to feel that way,” McVay said. “What an amazing thing. The words won’t do justice to the way that he so eloquently articulated it to me and just put it in a way that, as a human being, all you’re really looking for is to be at peace and to be happy. He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”

Seahawks

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Seahawks. (David Edwards)