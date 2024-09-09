NFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels didn’t get a win in his first game despite rushing for two touchdowns, with HC Dan Quinn also losing in his debut with the team. Quinn noted that the loss could be turned into a positive learning experience for Washington after they struggled defensively.

“You need the struggle to see the identity develop — you don’t want it, but you do need it,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “That part is hard. That struggle happened tonight.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Commanders RG Samuel Cosmi‘s four-year extension has a base value of $76.615 million with $45.116 million guaranteed, a $20 million signing bonus, and base salaries of $1.116 million, $5.5 million, and $15.5 million.

Cowboys

Cowboys rookie OT Tyler Guyton said before Sunday that going up against Browns DE Myles Garrett would be a good litmus test to determine where he’s at as a player.

“You get to gauge yourself as a player,” Guyton said, via PFT. “I’ve played against Micah [Parsons] and Maxx Crosby, now I get to block Myles Garrett. I feel like I’m going to be myself and see what I can do and what I can’t.”

Giants

After the Giants fell 28-6 to the Vikings on Sunday, some of their fans remained until after the final whistle to boo the team’s performance. Giants DT Dexter Lawrence was asked about the crowd’s reaction to the first loss of the season when he returned to the locker room.

“I don’t respect it, honestly,” Lawrence said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I get it, they want to see their team win. It’s just a rough patch. It is what it is.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones on the fans booing: “Yeah, I mean I think it’s our job to give them something to cheer about and to play well, to execute, and we take that seriously so umm…you know they expect us to play well, we expect to play well, we’ve gotta do that.” (Ralph Vacchiano)