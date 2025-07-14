NFC Notes: Divine Deablo, SirVocea Dennis, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Jenna Laine of ESPN named third-year LB SirVocea Dennis as an under-the-radar player this offseason, given he’s having “one of the most impressive offseasons” out of all Tampa Bay’s defenders.
- Buccaneers LB Anthony Walker Jr. said Dennis made one of the best plays he has ever seen in OTAs: “First day of OTAs, made one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a linebacker make. He’s special, man. Very cerebral and knows the game very well. Can really do everything on the field as a pass dropper, a blitzer and a run defender.”
Falcons
- ESPN’s Marc Raimondi writes that recently signed LB Divine Deablo could be a surprise player for the Falcons next season, given HC Raheem Morris believes Deablo can wear the green dot for their defense.
- The Falcons are hiring Ole Miss director of player personnel Alex Brown in a scouting role in their front office. (Pete Thamel)
Panthers
- David Newton of ESPN names CB Chau Smith-Wade as a player flying under the radar for the Panthers going into the second year of his career, as he can play the cornerback, nickel, and safety roles.
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said Smith-Wade is taking advantage of his opportunities in their offseason program: “Chau took advantage of an opportunity. He made tackles. He had an opportunity for an interception, and he made it.”
