NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield met with the Falcons at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Texas State DE Brice Bass met with the Falcons after his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Marshall RB Jordan Houston met with the Falcons at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons WR Jamal Agnew's one-year, $1,730,000 contract includes a $400,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,330,000, per OverTheCap.

SMU DT Elijah Roberts met with the Falcons before his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers VP of Football Operations Brandt Tilis explained the reasoning for the team’s meetings with a pair of veteran safeties in Julian Blackmon and Marcus Williams. Both left without a deal.

“Just how they fit with our coaching staff and just getting to know the person a little bit better,” Tilis said, via Panthers Wire. “At this point in free agency, players are signing for opportunities—so let’s all make sure that we all agree on what this opportunity looks like.”

UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he had a private workout with the Saints. (Justin Melo)

said he had a private workout with the Saints. (Justin Melo) Maryland WR Tai Felton met with the Saints in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Several prospects attended the Saints’ local prospect day for a visit, including LSU OT Will Campbell , OT Emery Jones , TE Mason Taylor , DE Sai’vion Jones and Tulane S Caleb Ransaw . They do not count against the 30 limit for facility visits. (Nick Underhill)

, OT , TE , DE and Tulane S . They do not count against the 30 limit for facility visits. (Nick Underhill) The Saints had Southeastern WR Darius Lewis in for their local pro day. (Underhill)