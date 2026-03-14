NFC Notes: Drake Jackson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cowboys’ Draft Visits, Commanders, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders DE Drake Jackson is recovering from a torn patellar tendon and wants to see what he can handle physically before determining when he’ll be able to play again: “Let the team see what I can do before letting me come back.” (John Keim)
- As for playing under new DC Daronte Jones, Jackson is open to doing whatever is asked of him: “I can do whatever he needs. He needs me to drop, needs me to rush, needs me to play LB I’ll do it.” (Keim)
Cowboys
- Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris had a formal interview with the Cowboys. (Ryan Roberts)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Cowboys. (Devin Jackson)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Calvin Watkins)
- Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell said he had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. is planning a private dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Clarence Hill)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. met formally with the Cowboys. (Turron Davenport)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a formal interview scheduled with the Cowboys. (Todd Archer)
- Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price met formally with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Storrs Central)
- Penn State RB Nick Singleton said he had a meeting with the Cowboys. (Travis May)
- San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Cowboys. (Ryan Roberts)
Giants
- Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News thinks trading DE Kayvon Thibodeaux only makes sense if they receive a “significant offer.”
- Leonard names LSU DB Mansoor Delane, Miami OT Francis Mauigoa, Ohio State S Caleb Downs, and Ohio State LB Sonny Styles as first-round candidates to watch for New York.
- One source also told Leonard that New York has shown interest in USC WR Makai Lemon, Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, and Ohio State OLB Arvell Reese at the NFL Combine.
- Dianna Russini reports that the Browns and Giants aggressively pursued former Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker before he signed with the Patriots.
- Art Stapleton reports that the Browns and Chiefs attempted to sign RT Jermaine Eluemunor before he resigned with New York.
- Connor Hughes reports that the Giants were close to re-signing CB Cor’Dale Flott until the Titans convinced him to join with a last-minute pitch.
- Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants made an offer to RB Kenneth Walker before he was signed by the Chiefs.
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