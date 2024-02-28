NFC Notes: Drake Jackson, Kyler Murray, John Schneider, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Drake Jackson missed the last nine games of 2023 due to undergoing quadriceps surgery. However, he is confident he will be ready by the time the 2024 season rolls around.

“I’ll be out there sometime this spring. I can’t wait,” Jackson told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to be ready for training camp, for sure.”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said they are still determining how to proceed at No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and intend on making calls with potential trade partners.

“We’ve got a ways to go on that,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “We’re going to make our fair share of calls too.”

Ossenfort feels they proved they are willing to take several different approaches with draft picks.

“I think last year we proved we were more than willing to move up, to move back, to stay put,” Ossenfort said.

Ossenfort said having Kyler Murray back to full health makes them excited to be picking at No. 4.

“The way the offense hit their stride … and just getting Kyler’s health back to the point where he could use his legs, use his arm, things we are accustomed to seeing,” Ossenfort said. “As always we are going to evaluate every position that comes in the draft but Kyler (being) where he is at, not only where he is at but getting better, and seeing him work, it’s an exciting spot to be in.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he’d like to re-sign impending free agent WR Marquise Brown for 2024, per Josh Weinfuss.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider gave a non-committal answer when asked if Geno Smith will continue being their starting quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean, I would think — yes, he’s the starter until he’s not,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Schneider is attending the NFL Combine while new HC Mike Macdonald and his staff remain in Seattle to devise their scheme. Schneider plans on examining this year’s class and talking to agents before relaying his thoughts to Macdonald.

“Really, our coaches aren’t down here with us, so basically what we’re doing is we’re — we have a vision, we have a plan for what we’re doing. Next week, when we get back in the office after kind of learning the landscape down here, talking to all the agents, all the other teams, what we’re going to learn throughout the week, kind of coming around the corner next week, getting back with those guys, with the new staff, with Mike’s staff in place and then getting our alignment and really asking for patience from all of our players, all of the guys that are free agents and the guys that are still, like, kind of on the team looking to just talk to their position coach. I’m sure those guys are doing that this week. I know some guys have already reached out and everything. But we really just finished up the staff, like, last Thursday or Friday.”

Schneider said converting Smith’s roster bonus into a signing bonus helped create some cap space and would also like to re-sign free-agent QB Drew Lock.

“We think it’s a great room,” Schneider said. “Drew’s a free agent. But yeah, converting Geno’s roster bonus to a signing bonus, we wanted to do that to create some cap room. And with Drew, we’d love to have him back. He’s been making progress with us and just had a brand-new baby and loves the area and all that.”