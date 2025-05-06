NFC Notes: Drake London, Tyler Shough, Desmond Watson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed DT Desmond Watson as an undrafted rookie at 464 pounds, the heaviest player in NFL history. Watson said on NFL Network that as of his last weigh-in, he’s down 27 pounds since his Pro Day.

“I weighed 437 late last week,” Watson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s the journey I’ve got to take to be successful. It’s good for clicks to be the biggest player ever, but to be successful, I have to lose some weight. I’m changing habits and things like that to get there. I have a long journey to go. Even though I’ve made good progress so far, I’ve got a long journey to go. I think I move pretty well for my size, and I might not have to get down to the average D-tackle.”

Falcons

Atlanta exercised the fifth-year option for WR Drake London, which keeps him under contract through 2026. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot praised London’s competitiveness when talking about the decision to pick up his option.

“We want dudes that when we lose, they’re angry and they’re not OK, and they don’t sleep well when we’re losing,” Fontenot said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “That’s the kind of guy he is. We’ll take a lot like that heart that Drake has. If you could do heart transplants and do it to everybody, then we’ll be in good shape.”

Falcons OC Zac Robinson raved about London’s skillset and competitive spirit after their first season together.

“Obviously, Drake is an unbelievable player,” Robinson said. “He’s a big part of this organization, big part of the offense. What he was able to accomplish last year in the first year of me being around him was unbelievable. … From a competitor standpoint, it’s exactly what we all want to stand for in terms of style of football we’re trying to play offense, defense, special teams. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

Saints

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick believes Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough has all the tools needed to become a franchise quarterback and said the fans need to give him a chance to reach his potential.

“Tyler has been put into a lot of boxes,” Riddick said, via NOLA.com. “Saints fans need to give him a chance. Once they learn a little bit about him, they’re going to be super, super impressed. This kid’s a damn good quarterback with some serious, serious skills.”

Riddick said that he didn’t hear any negative feedback surrounding Shough during the pre-draft process.

“Everyone I talked to about Tyler — coaches, teammates, people in the football department – it was just A-pluses across the board,” Riddick said.

Riddick was asked about what he likes about Shough, and he went on to mention his prototypical size, athleticism, and his ability to make every throw.

“What’s not to like?” he said. “He has big hands — almost 10-inch hands – a 32-inch vertical jump and ran 4.6 at the combine. He has good vision down the field and in the pocket. He understands pro-style concepts and has the intellect and football intelligence to run a lot of different offenses. Jeff gave him a ton of responsibility on the football field (to make checks and get in and out of plays at the line of scrimmage). He produced all of the things Jeff expects him to execute in that offense. Throw for throw, he might be the most talented passer in the draft. He can throw from different arm slots, throw with touch and throw with horsepower. He can layer the ball down the field and throw it deep. And he’s mobile. He has the ability to move outside the pocket and can take off and run with it.”

Riddick added that age concerns with Shough are overblown.

“He’s older,” Riddick said. “Who cares? It doesn’t matter. Quarterbacks play into their 30s. He’s going to be a two-contract quarterback in the NFL. If this kid plays a decade in New Orleans, and they’re successful, does anybody give a (expletive) that he started off his NFL career at 25?”

Riddick added that Shough’s injury history and playing with multiple teams could actually be an advantage for him in the NFL.

“He has a blueprint for dealing with adversity,” Riddick said. “This kid has been knocked down. What he’s been through would have broken a lot of people. For him, it didn’t. It hardened and calloused him. The Saints know they’ve got a guy who is going to respond the right way when adversity hits. They already know what he’s made of.”

Amidst the complicated situation surrounding Saints QB Derek Carr and his shoulder injury, New Orleans used the No. 40 overall pick on Shough and NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero thinks there could be some worries about how he plays after so many injuries in college, but he wouldn’t be surprised if Shough ends up as their Week 1 starter.

“I’ve talked to several who have said this: There’s a little bit of flinch with him, do you worry? Is he shying away from contact, trying not to get hit because he’s been hurt so much? That’s the number one drawback with Tyler Shough,” Pelissero said, via the Straight Fire podcast. “But he’s your classic, efficient, smart guy who knows a lot about offense. He’s arguably the guy who’s most ready to step in and play right now. Depending on what happens with Derek Carr in New Orleans, you could end up having a Tyler Shough competition with Spencer Rattler in New Orleans, and I wouldn’t put it against Tyler Shough to be the 2025 Week 1 starter for the Saints.”