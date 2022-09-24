NFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was excited to re-sign with the 49ers due to job security, schematic fit, and happiness with the organization.

“You want to get as much money as possible but at the end of the day, you want to be happy where you’re at,” Greenlaw said, via ESPN. “You want to be with a good organization, you want the security, you want to be wanted, all that good stuff. So, I was just in the best position of just being here with the organization and there’s really not anywhere else I’d rather be.”

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo spoke about the rehab process in regards to Trey Lance‘s recovery from an ankle injury: “There is a moment you feel your life is over and can never get back to where I was. That passes. There will be hurdles to overcome. He’s a tough dude. He’ll be alright.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals DE Zach Allen said that their focus in practice this week has been to have a stronger start in games going forward.

“I guess that’s kind of like the million-dollar question, right?” Allen said, via Bob McManaman of AZ Republic. “Obviously, that’s going to be a point of emphasis this week.”

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries reiterated that they are looking to start games faster than how they’ve played through the first two weeks.

“That’s the focus of the week, for sure,” Humphries said. “It’s good to know we can battle back, but it definitely would be nice to get that fast start so we wouldn’t have to put so much stress on our hearts and give us high blood pressure.”

Regarding a stop in the end zone that forced the Raiders to kick a field goal to make the game 23-7, HC Kliff Kingsbury believes S Jalen Thompson preventing a touchdown is what won them the game.

“That was it. That won us the game,” Kingsbury said. “We were out of it, basically, if they scored a touchdown and there was not enough time to really get it done. (Jalen Thompson) had a huge play in the back of the end zone on (Darren) Waller, knowing that ball out and it was a huge defensive stand.”

Cardinals TE Trey McBride will see his role expand in Week 3 as the team will be without WR Rondale Moore. (Bob McManaman)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is in shock when it comes to how many injuries the team has dealt with before Week 3.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever quite experienced some of these injuries and situations – ever. And especially this early,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “It almost feels like COVID-esque type of things. It’s never gonna be an excuse for us. We’ve got to have guys ready to go, ready to be able to step up. It doesn’t seem like too long ago when I was addressing the team before we played these guys Monday night and Reggie Scott comes in and says, ‘You’re losing two key, critical starters’ where we had already lost a handful of guys because they ended up popping a positive COVID. It feels similar to that situation with some of the things that have come up, none of which are an excuse for us not to be ready to go. But whether it’s Takk, whether it’s Kendall, Malcolm, and some of the DBs, there are a lot of moving parts. I can’t remember a time other than when they had to move the game to Tuesday when we were playing Seattle that we’ve ever had this much going on. Especially before we’ve even played our third game. I mean, holy heck.”