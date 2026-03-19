NFC Notes: Drew Dallman, Carson Wentz, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke about the abrupt retirement of C Drew Dalman, who had recently signed a three-year deal with the team. It led to the team quickly trading with the Patriots for C Garrett Bradbury.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of things that are unexpected that happened in this job,” Poles said, via BearsWire.com. “Drew being one of them, that retirement was a pop-up on us. I want to respect him and his decision. The why, the reasons why and all that, I’ll let him answer those things at his time. But I’m proud of our organization for adapting and adjusting, which allowed us to bring in Bradbury here to help us solidify our offensive line to continue to play.”

Lions

Colton Pouncey of The Athletic examines the Lions’ depth chart following the first wave of free agency, taking note of remaining positions of need:

At the running back position, Pouncey is curious to see if Detroit will draft a running back or if they view Sione Vaki as a solid part of their plan.

as a solid part of their plan. Pouncey writes that the Lions picking up a tight end on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft “makes some sense for them.”

Pouncey wonders where Larry Borom lines up as an offensive tackle, and he appears to be a natural right tackle despite being the favorite to start on the left side. With that, Pouncey feels there is a “very real chance” that Detroit takes a first-round offensive tackle as an incumbent starter.

lines up as an offensive tackle, and he appears to be a natural right tackle despite being the favorite to start on the left side. With that, Pouncey feels there is a “very real chance” that Detroit takes a first-round offensive tackle as an incumbent starter. Regarding their defensive line, Pouncey thinks they need to sign “two to three edge rushers” to feel comfortable at the position, while former Saints DE Cameron Jordan would make a lot of sense. He could also see them taking an edge rusher in the second round of the draft.

would make a lot of sense. He could also see them taking an edge rusher in the second round of the draft. Pouncey also thinks Detroit could use another defensive tackle and names D.J. Reader as a free agent to consider.

as a free agent to consider. At inside linebacker, Pouncey writes that they could look to draft LB Alex Anzalone ‘s replacement if they consider Malcolm Rodriguez more as a depth option.

‘s replacement if they consider more as a depth option. Pouncey feels the safety position is still sorting things out, given Brian Branch (Achilles) isn’t expected to be ready for Week 1. He could see them taking a safety in the draft to address the position.

Vikings

Zack Rosenblatt reports that the Jets were interested in signing QB Carson Wentz , but he wanted to return to the Vikings.

but he wanted to return to the Vikings. Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler) Wisconsin TE Lance Mason took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson) Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for the Vikings following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.