NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Lions

Eagles

Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon is not committing to one defensive scheme this season, saying: “We’re not going to box ourselves into one scheme.”

“Every player you have is different, and it’s our job to say, hey, this is what works for you,” Gannon said, via Pro Football Talk. “You can do that. That’s what I love about our staff. We’re not hardheaded; it’s my way or the highway. That’s not what this is about. It’s about serving the players and getting them to hit their ceiling. Why? Because it’s the best thing for the team and the defense, point-blank. So we’re going to do everything — we take that mentality with everything that we do. If we’re going to walk up and press, well, this guy might not do the same thing that another guy does, or if we’re going to play off, well, this guy might play a little bit different than this other guy. So I think it’s all about arming our players, seeing what they do, arming them with tools to put in their toolbox to be successful.”

Giants

Giants’ HC Joe Judge said they plan to adjust their offensive scheme in order to create more opportunity for first-round WR Kadarius Toney.

“We are going to be looking to go ahead and make sure we create enough versatility in his game to play him in different spots to play him in our system,” Judge said, via Pat Leonard of New York Daily News. “But also we’ll have to change our system like we do with everything to cater to our players.”

Lions

Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El said they are “figuring out ways” to use WR Breshad Perriman‘s speed in their offense.

“It’s about really just figuring out ways to be able to get him the ball,” Randle El said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “One of his biggest attributes is speed and then his speed and height together, him being able to go up and get the ball, and then being able to keep the defender on one side and catch the ball on the other side. So he’s proven to do that down the field, so with that vertical threat with his speed — it certainly helps him being able to run any of those underneath routes and he did a lot of that stuff in Tampa and even last year. That vertical speed that he brings certainly helps out.”

Randle El recalled Perriman’s time with the Buccaneers in 2019 when he was an assistant coach in Tampa Bay, describing that Perriman often proved his ability to make plays.

“He just kept showing up,” said Randle El. “And when I say show up, I mean (when) it’s time to make a play. At that time, he was our third wide receiver behind Chris and Mike in Tampa, and he just kept showing up like, we got to try and find ways to get him the ball because he kept showing up. Wide open here, wide open there. So that’s what we kept doing.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes said they timed recently Perriman’s 40-yard dash at a “legitimate 4.25.”

“Breshad heard about those 4.1s, and so once he heard about it, he was just like, we tried to get him to run another one and he was like, ‘No, that’s it. I’m not going to run another one,’ which I really couldn’t blame him,” Holmes said. “But eventually we kind of talked him into him running another one, and he did, and got down and sure enough, it was a legitimate 4.25. Probably the fastest guy his size that I’ve seen running a 40.”