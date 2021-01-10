NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

SiriusXM’s John McMullen says the rumors of a potential coach being traded involved Eagles HC Doug Pederson , whose job status came into question on Sunday.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Pederson was not happy about potentially needing to make major offensive coaching changes again. He was high on QB coach Press Taylor as a potential offensive coordinator.

The dynamic between Pederson and GM Howie Roseman has also been strained in the past year, which is one of many issues the Eagles are trying to sort through before they move forward, per McLane.

Alex Marvez is reporting that Eagles' LB coach Ken Flajole will not return for 2021 and may in fact be retiring.

Washington

Though it wasn’t enough for Washington to earn the upset, QB Taylor Heinicke rejuvenated a career that was on ice while he worked on a math degree just a month ago with his performance in the wildcard round against Tampa Bay. He completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for another while gritting through a shoulder injury. He’s confident he won’t spend another year out of the NFL.

“I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said via ESPN’s John Keim. “I’ve been on the other side not playing and it’s not fun, not as fun as this.”

Heinicke thoroughly won over his teammates in Washington in just a short time and has their support to be a part of the team in 2021.

“I’ll take No. 4 on my team any day of the week, twice on Sunday,” Washington WR Terry McLaurin said. “I hope we’re teammates in the future. That dude plays with no fear. He’s going to give his players a chance to make plays. He extends plays, he runs, he takes hits. He does everything you ask a quarterback to do in this league. He gave us a chance.”