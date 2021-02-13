NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media takes a look at three potential veteran options on the open market that the Eagles could sign to one-year “prove it” deals.
- Kaye could see the Eagles pursuing Colts RB Marlon Mack given his connection to new HC Nick Sirianni and RBs coach Jemal Singleton.
- Kaye believes Packers CB Kevin King could sign for a discount deal after an “underwhelming four-year stint” in Green Bay.
- At tight end, Kaye suggests Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy as someone who could play a similar role to Zach Ertz.
Giants
- Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants promoted TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to senior offensive assistant and senior offensive assistant Derek Dooley will now take over tight end coach duties.
- Dan Duggan points out that Giants OL Nate Solder was a high-risk opt-out prior to the 2020 season and received a $350,000 league-mandated stipend.
- Duggan adds that Giants CB Sam Beal was a voluntary opt-out and received a $150,000 advance out of his 2021 salary, which will need to re-paid if he doesn’t make New York’s 2021 roster.
- According to Duggan, Giants’ recently waived WR Da’Mari Scott was a voluntary opt-out last season and must now return his $150,000 advance from his 2021 salary.
- However, it is unclear if teams will aggressively demand the return of advances from waived players who opted out of last season.
Washington
- Washington QB Taylor Heinicke‘s two-year deal carries a base value $4.75 million, a $1 million signing bonus, and another $4 million through incentives. He has $500,000 of his $1 million base salary in 2021 salary guaranteed and can also earn $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. He’s set to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2022 and can earn another $750,000 in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates)
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said on the BMitch & Finlay Show that the Washington Football Team is patiently waiting out the Seahawks situation with Russell Wilson: “They’re certainly going to be evaluating any quarterback who’s available. Like this Russell Wilson chatter is not lost on them I can assure you that. And it’s more than chatter, there’s a thing brewing there. Not as Deshaun Watson levels yet, it may be amendable, there may be some way to keep that thing together but people are monitoring it and I can tell you Washington is doing that.” (NBC Sports)
- JP Finlay points out that Washington has shown a willingness to take a “big swing” at quarterback after expressing interest in Matthew Stafford and also inquiring about Raiders QB Derek Carr and Jets Sam Darnold.