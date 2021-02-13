NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media takes a look at three potential veteran options on the open market that the Eagles could sign to one-year “prove it” deals.

Kaye could see the Eagles pursuing Colts RB Marlon Mack given his connection to new HC Nick Sirianni and RBs coach Jemal Singleton.

Kaye believes Packers CB Kevin King could sign for a discount deal after an "underwhelming four-year stint" in Green Bay.

could sign for a discount deal after an “underwhelming four-year stint” in Green Bay. At tight end, Kaye suggests Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy as someone who could play a similar role to Zach Ertz.

Giants

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants promoted TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to senior offensive assistant and senior offensive assistant Derek Dooley will now take over tight end coach duties.

Dan Duggan points out that Giants OL Nate Solder was a high-risk opt-out prior to the 2020 season and received a $350,000 league-mandated stipend.

Duggan adds that Giants CB Sam Beal was a voluntary opt-out and received a $150,000 advance out of his 2021 salary, which will need to re-paid if he doesn't make New York's 2021 roster.

According to Duggan, Giants' recently waived WR Da'Mari Scott was a voluntary opt-out last season and must now return his $150,000 advance from his 2021 salary.

was a voluntary opt-out last season and must now return his $150,000 advance from his 2021 salary. However, it is unclear if teams will aggressively demand the return of advances from waived players who opted out of last season.

Washington