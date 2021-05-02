NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman commented on the situation involving veteran TE Zach Ertz: “Zach’s a really good player and really good person. He’s under contract… This isn’t a guy in the twilight of his career. He’s still in his prime. …We feel really good about the kind of player he is, and we’ve got to do what’s best for our team.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said dealing the No. 11 overall pick to the Bears in exchange for No. 20 overall, a 2021 fifth-round pick, and 2022 first- and fourth-round picks were “too good an opportunity” to pass on.

“Obviously it was too good an opportunity (to pass up),” Gettleman said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s official site. “It added too much value, and we felt very comfortable with where our board was and we felt comfortable with who would be there, who would be available in that slot. So, we made it. We did it. We added a one and a four next year. Another pick for this year and another pick for next year. We were very pleased we were able to make the play.” Gettlemen mentioned that acquiring a 2022 first-round pick was “very important” toward finalizing a trade with Chicago.

“It was very important to get the first-round pick next year,” Gettleman said. “As I told you guys (reporters) at my pre-draft presser, there’s a lot of unknowns here with this group (of players in this draft) and plus a lot of kids went back and took advantage of the NCAA giving them an additional year of eligibility. That obviously played into our thinking.” Giants’ director of college scouting Chris Pettit mentioned how Gettleman’s trades have made the draft room in New York enjoyable. “You could say that there’s been a little ribbing,” Pettit said, via Pro Football Talk. “Trader Dave has brought some excitement to the room, so it’s been fun. Trader Dave is hearing it from a lot of people throughout the league, so it’s been fun. There’s been a little ribbing. Like I said, it’s not like we haven’t tried. Dave said it; I’ll say it. It worked out. It’s exciting. It gave a little juice. It’s been different. The room is different without all our people in it. We were limited to only ten people but there was enough ribbing with the ten people to keep it exciting.” Gettleman on how he’d define success this season for the Giants : “It’s taken a little bit longer than some people would like. But that’s how life is sometimes. It’s not on our schedule. But we really feel we’re ready to compete in the NFL.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

The Giants didn’t really address their offensive line during the draft or that much this offseason, which Gettleman said is a pretty clear indication of how they feel about the unit entering 2021: “It’s really apparent that we have more confidence in our offensive line than you guys do. We’re happy with the group we have.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera pointed out that Kentucky LB Jamin Davis was the top-rated defensive player on their draft board. (Nicki Jhabvala)

on Washington’s draft process: “Really, up until our pick it went pretty much the way we thought it would go. We got a few calls, but we didn’t think seriously about making any move. We felt very comfortable there.” (Jhabvala) Washington GM Martin Mayhew on the possibility of the team re-signing veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan: “We drafted these guys with the idea that they have a chance to contribute this year.” (Nicki Jhabvala)