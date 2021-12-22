NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts heard it from HC Nick Sirianni on his way back to the sideline after fumbling the ball against Washington on Tuesday night. It led to an early hole that Philadelphia had to dig out of. But Hurts wasn’t offended, he’d been asking Sirianni to be hard on him all season.

“I’ve been telling him all year that I’m a coach’s kid,” Hurts said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Basically, all the coaches’ kids out there know what that means. It means they’ve been coached. They’ve heard everything.”

Hurts responded well and went on to lead the Eagles back to a victory, showing along the way that the relationship between him and Sirianni is stronger than ever.

“I know that his dad was tough on him, and I know (Alabama HC Nick Saban) probably didn’t shy away from yelling at him at all,” Sirianni said. “So, I just think Jalen’s able to take tough coaching, and again, like I said, obviously he responded great because he played a phenomenal game from there on out.”

“Awesome job by him,” Sirianni added, “and when you have a good relationship with your quarterback, you’re able to have those tough conversations like that. We moved on and he played a great game from there on out.”

According to 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks, Eagles OC Shane Steichen will call plays in Week 16 if Sirianni (COVID-19) is unavailable for Sunday’s game.

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said first-round WR Kadarius Toney could return from the COVID-19 in the near future but wasn’t confident about his availability for Week 16 due to an oblique injury. (Zack Rosenblatt)

(neck) said it’s “frustrating and disappointing” to be shut down for the rest of the season but doesn’t have any “long-term concerns” about his injury. (Dan Duggan) As for Jones’ standing as the Giants’ starting quarterback next season, Jones responded he’s spoken to Judge and understands there are several areas he must improve on: “I’ve spoken to Joe and we’ve had conversations about that. But I think there’s things I need to improve on. There’s things he expects me to improve on and I understand that. I obviously take that very seriously. So that’s my approach.” (Pat Leonard)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera praised QB Garrett Gilbert for stepping into the starting role in Tuesday night’s game: “He gave a heck of an effort. … His timing and rhythm was off a little bit and it showed he hadn’t enough reps. … But he made some plays. He fought and battled and you appreciate that.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

(foot) and CB (Achilles) are undergoing MRIs but he’s optimistic about both players. (John Keim) Jackson is reportedly dealing with an Achilles sprain but Washington is optimistic the tendon is still intact based on the tightness he currently feels in his ankle. (Ian Rapoport)

Rivera said RB Antonio Gibson‘s toe injury in Tuesday’s game was “very similar” to the turf toe he dealt with last season. (Jhabvala)