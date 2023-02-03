NFC Notes: Eagles, Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Giants

Eagles

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox said that Jalen Hurts commands a lot of respect around the locker room based on his demeanor and approach to the game.

“His approach, No. 1 — the way he approaches things, the way he approaches the team when he’s speaking,” Cox said, via the team’s Twitter. “He’s always the same Jalen every time you see him. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. And you can’t help but respect a guy like that.”

Cox added that Hurts always keeps a level head and feels it makes his teammates want to “play harder for him.”

“Even when times, things aren’t going our way or his way, you never see him really frustrated. You never see him screaming at a teammate for maybe messing something up or it didn’t go the way that he wanted it to go. When your quarterback is like that, you definitely want to go out and play harder for him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels they made the correct decision to trade WR Amari Cooper to save cap space last offseason.

“When I look at the salary involved, over $20 million a year, and I look at what we got with that salary to help this team that we wouldn’t have been able to have with this team, had we kept him, I like what we did,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk.

Giants

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes Giants RB Saquon Barkley could be a franchise tag candidate this offseason, as it would cost New York $10.091 million fully guaranteed, which seems like decent value.