NFC Notes: Eddie Jackson, Bears, Packers, Jordan Love, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said they are pleased with S Eddie Jackson ‘s recovery from a Lisfranc injury and expect him to participate in the offseason program: “I just know that we feel good where he is right now, so we got to let that process go. We’ll evaluate that as we go,” per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

at the combine twice. Fishbain says that the team has also met with Alabama LB Will Anderson .

. Anderson on his meeting with the Bears: “It went really good. I went in there, watched a couple of tapes, really just got to know me, got to know them. And the culture is great there and I can tell that they’re on to something special.” (Adam Jahns)

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the Combine that QB Jordan Love is “absolutely” ready to be a starter in the NFL.

“He definitely needs to play,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “I think that’s the next step in his progression. I think he’s ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out there and play. I think he needed a little time, but over the last year and a half or so, we’ve seen that’s the next step in his progression. He needs to go out and play.”

Aaron Wilson writes TCU WR Quentin Johnston met with the Titans while at the NFL Combine. Johnston also met with the Ravens, Packers, and Lions, and had a private meeting with the Texans.

Packers DT Kenny Clark's contract restructure includes a $1.65 million base salary and a $13.835 million signing bonus, to go along with a $550,000 roster bonus, a $700,000 workout bonus, and adds a void year in 2027 for salary cap purposes, via Rob Demovsky.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said they will keep WR Justin Jefferson involved in roster-building discussions this offseason: “He’s a unique enough player that I think that’s probably right,” per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said new DC Brian Flores already "fits so well" into their organization: "You talk about the leader, the passion. He fits so well in our culture where our culture is positivity, it's passionate, and he fits really well into that. We need the leader, the football mind, the developer, and the personnel guy," via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.