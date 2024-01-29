NFC Notes: Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, Michael Thomas, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Zach Klein reports that new Falcons HC Raheem Morris is expected to retain coaches Dwayne Ledford, Michael Pitre, and T.J. Yates on his staff in Atlanta.
Panthers
- Albert Breer of SI.com writes that Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is someone worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.
- Evero has been a head-coaching candidate this offseason and did a great job with the Panthers’ defense in 2023.
- Carolina is reportedly paying a deal worth over $3 million per year, but with a new coaching staff coming in, Breer says his best option may be with another team.
- Breer lists the Packers and Rams as teams who know Evero, having openings and he would be near the top of their lists.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the team interviewed Bills’ assistant special teams coach Cory Harkey for their ST coordinator job.
Saints
- Saints WR Michael Thomas made comments while chatting with fans on social media, saying he was “set up by a bad ball” on the play where he injured his knee, which kept him out for the remainder of the season.
- Thomas added that if it weren’t for the play where he was injured he could have had 1,000 receiving yards this season, despite noting that the team wasn’t even trying to get him the ball up to the point where he was hurt in Week 10.
