NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers first-round WR Emeka Egbuka set a new franchise record with the most receiving yards by a Buccaneer through their first four career games, surpassing Michael Clayton with 282. (Buccaneers Communications)
- Egbuka also set a record for the most receiving touchdowns by a Buccaneer through their first four career games, passing Mike Williams with four.
- Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs says he was relieved when doctors finally discovered there was something wrong with his knee because it wasn’t getting better: “I wasn’t crazy.” (Rick Stroud)
- Wirfs, who is coming off knee surgery, was a full participant in practice for the first time on Thursday. (Tom Pelissero)
- Buccaneers practice squad DL Jayson Jones tore his biceps and will be out for the rest of the season. (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers LB Deion Jones was fined $6,972 for a facemask, and S Antoine Winfield was fined $17,389 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris on QB Michael Penix Jr.: “I’ve been absolutely enamored by him since we drafted him.” (Terrin Waack)
- Falcons WR Darnell Mooney suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4, but with the upcoming bye, it’s likely he won’t have to miss any time. (Ian Rapoport)
- Morris on rumors that OC Zac Robinson could become Oklahoma’s coach: “I don’t know if he’s been contacted by anybody from Oklahoma State, but we’ve heard the rumors and that’s great for him. You want people to want our people. That’s something that is awesome for him and his family. We embrace those distractions.” (Josh Kendall)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said they are looking at personnel changes “who can help us.” (David Newton)
- Canales also said WR Xavier Legette is day to day and called WR Jalen Coker week to week. (Joe Person)
- Regarding the coaching staff, Canales doesn’t expect any changes and said “we’re still gathering information about who we are.” (Newton)
- With the injuries at receiver, Canales mentioned they will “carve out a role” for UDFA WR Jimmy Horn. (Darin Gantt)
- He also revealed OL Brady Christensen will start at right guard if Chandler Zavala cannot. (Gantt)
