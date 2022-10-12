NFC Notes: Falcons, Baker Mayfield, Panthers, Sean Payton, Saints

Falcons

Panthers

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield was asked about his job security after the loss to the 49ers in Week 5 that dropped Carolina to 1-4.

“Did you question my job, because I’m not [questioning it],” Mayfield said ESPN.com.

“I’m confident with where I’m at,” Mayfield added. “I haven’t played well enough, obviously. There’s a lot of ball left. We have to get it fixed. That’s how I’m wired. I don’t live in the past. I live in the moment. Figure it out and move forward.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Mayfield received second opinions on his high ankle sprain, with MRIs showing no damage that would need surgery.

Pelissero adds Mayfield should avoid injured reserve and return sometime in the next two to six weeks.

The Panthers are looking at Mayfield’s high-ankle sprain with a “day-to-day” outlook given he was able to play most of the second half on the injury. (Mike Kaye)

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said QB Sam Darnold could be activated from the injured reserve next week. (Ellis L. Williams)

Wilks confirmed Mayfield is considered day-to-day and even said there's a chance for him to play in Week 6. However, Panthers QB P.J. Walker took all the first-team reps on Wednesday. (Kaye)

Saints

PFF Doug Kyed talked to a number of league sources to find out what the Saints could get for former HC Sean Payton if he decided to return to coaching next year. New Orleans still has his rights, so any interested teams would have to trade for Payton.

if he decided to return to coaching next year. New Orleans still has his rights, so any interested teams would have to trade for Payton. A coach hasn’t been traded in a long time since a flurry of high profile ones in the early 2000s. But sources told Kyed they’d expect the Saints to be able to get at least one first-round pick for Payton, maybe more.

As to where Payton could end up, Kyed mentioned there aren’t looking like there will be a ton of vacancies this year. But the Broncos and Chargers were highlighted as possibilities if they continue to underperform expectations in 2022. The Cowboys have been linked to Payton for years but current HC Mike McCarthy has the team at 4-1 right now.