NFC Notes: Falcons, Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he’s feeling “90 percent” recovered from his knee injury.

“I would say about 90 percent,” Patterson said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s official site. “At this point in time, nobody is 100 percent. We’re in Week 9 so nobody is going to feel 100 percent, so feeling at 90 percent right now, I feel pretty good.”

Patterson praised RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, and Avery Williams for their performance during his absence.

“The running backs we got in that room, they take good pride, and when the opportunity come in, they showed those four weeks. They did what they were supposed to do. They did a heck of a job, and this week if I can’t go, they still are going to keep doing what they’re supposed to do until I’m back. And when I’m back, they’re still going to shine. I’m not coming to step on somebody’s toes. This is our team, and the team comes first,” said Patterson.

Patterson reiterated that he’s glad to be back and is hopeful to be “100 percent” in time for Sunday’s game.

“It was hard being away so long but now I’m just glad to be back, to see all these smiling faces in here. And everybody’s working, man,” Patterson said. “I just feel like nobody missed a beat since I left, and everybody’s just hungry, just ready to get it. Hopefully, you know, I feel 100 percent come Sunday so I can get off and just get going.”

Baker Mayfield

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield said he hasn’t asked about the plan as to whether he will continue moving forward as the team’s primary backup or whether he will be supplanted by QB Sam Darnold.

“I haven’t,” Mayfield said, via PFT. “That’s the tricky part about this business that’s just different. You kind of put your head down and control what you can. Just work and see where the cards fall.”

Mayfield has not had any conversations with HC Steve Wilks regarding how many quarterbacks will be active on game day.

“Have not. That’s their call, so right now, we’re just — like I’ve said over and over, but it’s the truth — we’re just trying to get the QB room ready and our whole offense ready to go win a ball game. Just help out where we can,” Mayfield said.

Panthers

Panthers’ interim HC Steve Wilks couldn’t say when they will activate QB Sam Darnold (ankle) from injured reserve but mentioned that he’s been doing well in practice.

“I think Sam has been doing well in practice — in the things that he has progressed with, as far as really throwing the football,” Wilks said, via ProFootballTalk. “He hasn’t really taken any live action since last year. Preseason was sparingly there, so it’s still a process. I can’t really say.”

The Panthers have officially ruled out RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), S Juston Burris (concussion), and WR Rashard Higgins (illness) from Week 9.