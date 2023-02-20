NFC Notes: Falcons, Drake London, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London is not impressed with his franchise-record 72 receptions for a rookie and has several plans to improve heading into his second NFL season, saying his first year was nothing special.

“Decent,” London told Mike Rothstein of ESPN. “Ain’t nothing more than decent, nothing less than decent. There’s a lot that’s left on the table, personally, for me. That I think that I can do better, a lot of learning curves, and learning moments that I’ve had that I can grow from. So I wouldn’t sit up here and tell you, ‘Oh, this is amazing, this is exactly what I wanted, the year that I wanted.’ But at the same time, I’m not going to tell you that I had a terrible year. You know what I’m saying.”With that being said, I took it as decent. I’m doing my job. I’m doing it somewhat well for my circumstances, and all I can do is go forward from there and just keep progressing.”

London also mentioned the fumbles that he had which caused him distress as a rookie.

“Going through the struggles, going through the process, I’d rather this happen to me right now in my first couple years,” London said. “Then say we’re in Year 4, we’re in the Super Bowl and I do that s—. It would be completely terrible. I would rather do it now than do it later in life. I’m just trying to get it out, learn from my mistakes and try to be better.”

Panthers

Panthers G Austin Corbett is familiar with new OC Thomas Brown from their time together with the Rams and believes that he is the perfect fit in Carolina.

“I think that was definitely always the talk, that he’d get a shot down the road. Because he is such a smart mind and understands this game at a deeper level,” Corbett told Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Coming from that Sean McVay tree, that’s just gonna be another guy that’s gonna get their shot,” Corbett recalled thinking. “I’m glad he’s gonna get this step and do it with us.”

“He understands the run game very well. Understands the backs’ protections, just how the offensive line’s moving. Getting the running backs aligned right in different (blitz) pickups and things. That was all (done) very quickly,” Corbett said in a phone interview with Person. “Being a player himself, understanding the game, just being involved in the game for a bunch of years now, he does a great job of just understanding what each guy needs and adapting to give them their best.”

“He’s gonna keep that momentum, especially with the defense that we’ve got,” Corbett added. “He’s gonna have some fun with these (guys).”

Corbett also mentioned that his January ACL surgery went well and he is currently undergoing rehab. He commented on the big-name staff being put together by new HC Frank Reich as well.

“Doing better,” Corbett continued. “Rehabbing every day at the stadium, just slowly getting more mobility, and more strength back. I’ll be off crutches here soon and really start getting back after it.”

“There are big names that he’s bringing in, just a ton of NFL experience,” Corbett said of the new staff. “You start adding up all these years between coaches, you’re looking at a long history of successful NFL experience.”

Saints

Per Nick Underhill, former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple is joining Broncos HC Sean Payton’s staff.