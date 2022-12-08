NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Henry Anderson, Baker Mayfield

Falcons

Tom Pelissero points out that the Falcons will have to decide on QB Marcus Mariota ‘s future with the team this offseason given he’s owed $12 million in 2023 including a $3 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year.

Panthers

Panthers DE Henry Anderson said he had a minor stroke, but reiterated that the doctors caught it early and he’s doing OK.

“It was definitely something I wasn’t expecting,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “I don’t have any conditions that make me more susceptible to that type of thing. So definitely surprised me. But like I said, got pretty luckily. The trainers and the medical staff and the doctors in the hospital did an outstanding job, and I was able to avoid any major issues.”

Regarding the Panthers’ upcoming game against the Seahawks, OC Ben McAdoo had high praise for QB Geno Smith : “I have a lot of respect for Geno. The way he handled himself in New York. He’s a real pro… I’m a Geno guy.” (Ellis L. Williams)

and LB (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Person thinks that Moton was given a “maintenance day” given he was not on the team’s injury report earlier this week.

Baker Mayfield

Panthers QB Sam Darnold said that Baker Mayfield was a “great teammate” throughout his time in Carolina.

“First and foremost, the guy and just who he is—throughout training camp, having a competition with him and all that—he was nothing but the best to me and all the guys in the locker room and the coaching staff. Total class act—not only in training camp, but throughout the season as well with everything that happened. Him getting hurt, me and PJ [Walker] playing a little bit. Nothing but a class act. And, again, such a great teammate to have in the locker room,” said Darnold, via PanthersWire.

As for Mayfield being claimed by the Rams, Darnold said that he’s glad the quarterback gained another opportunity in the NFL.

“I think any time you can find work in this league—like I kinda said last week—any time you get an opportunity to play in this league, it’s a great opportunity,” said Darnold. “And I know he feels the same way that I do in that regard, in that you don’t take any snap for granted you get in this league.”