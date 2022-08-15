NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers QB Competition, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Falcons

Falcons first-round WR Drake London‘s injury is “nothing we’re concerned about long term,” according to HC Arthur Smith. London’s return to practice this week is doubtful, however. (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule let the media know he still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback, with QB Baker Mayfield mentioning that it was simply his turn to start which is why he opened up the game under center for Carolina against Washington.

“No, that was for today,” Rhule said, via PanthersWire.com. “That was just for today. So we’ll go back and look at this tape. Obviously, Sam got us in the end zone. Baker led us down the field. Looked like both guys played well in terms of production. We’ll go back and look to see where they are. But that was just for today.”

“It was my turn to start,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, we got pretty much the same playing time. Just taking it one day at a time. That mentality hasn’t changed for me.”

Rhule said on Monday Mayfield and QB Sam Darnold will continue to share first-team reps during joint practices with the Patriots. (Joe Person)

Saints ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it could be some time before RB Alvin Kamara sees his legal case resolved, meaning he may not be affected by any suspension this season.

sees his legal case resolved, meaning he may not be affected by any suspension this season. The NFL tends to wait for any legal processes to play out before stepping in with its own discipline.