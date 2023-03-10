NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

So far all of the indications out of Atlanta have been that they plan to roll with 2022 third-round QB Desmond Ridder as their starter in 2023 even though they have the resources to be big players in the quarterback market. That says less about Ridder — though they do like what they saw out of him as a rookie — and more about the over-arching philosophy of GM Terry Fontenot and HC Arthur Smith.

“I would say [it’s] because, philosophically, it’s about the team,” Fontenot said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You have to build the right team. And, offensively, defensively, kicking game, for anyone to have success, any quarterback to have success, whether he’s a top draft pick, later draft pick, guy you paid a lot of money in free agency, or a guy that’s already had success, you better have the right team around him for him to have success. So our mindset is let’s continue to work hard to build the total team and improve the roster, because in order for anybody to be successful, we have to have the right team.”

However, the Falcons conducted formal Combine interviews with some of the top quarterbacks in the draft, including QB C.J. Stroud, QB Will Levis and QB Anthony Richardson, which could point to them being open to spending a high draft choice on a quarterback. (The Athletic)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen stressed the importance of being healthy and available regarding former first-round pick Payton Turner.

“Well, I think the first thing is Payton, much like Marcus (Davenport) is about being available,” Allen told SI.com’s John Hendrix at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. “Dependability, availability, those types of things are important things for him. We drafted him in the first round. He’s extremely talented, but he’s another player that hasn’t really had an offseason. He’s another player that we haven’t really had a chance to work with him because of some of the injury issues.”

Allen also shared his excitement for new DL coach Todd Grantham.

“I love his experience. I like the fact that he sees the game, not just from a defensive line perspective. He’s been a coordinator in our league, he’s been a coordinator in the SEC, in college. I like the fact that he can see the game from a coordinator’s perspective, but yet also he understands fundamentals and technique and things of that nature, in terms of playing the defensive line position,” Allen said.