NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

So far all of the indications out of Atlanta have been that they plan to roll with 2022 third-round QB Desmond Ridder as their starter in 2023 even though they have the resources to be big players in the quarterback market. That says less about Ridder — though they do like what they saw out of him as a rookie — and more about the over-arching philosophy of GM Terry Fontenot and HC Arthur Smith.
“I would say [it’s] because, philosophically, it’s about the team,” Fontenot said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You have to build the right team. And, offensively, defensively, kicking game, for anyone to have success, any quarterback to have success, whether he’s a top draft pick, later draft pick, guy you paid a lot of money in free agency, or a guy that’s already had success, you better have the right team around him for him to have success. So our mindset is let’s continue to work hard to build the total team and improve the roster, because in order for anybody to be successful, we have to have the right team.”
- However, the Falcons conducted formal Combine interviews with some of the top quarterbacks in the draft, including QB C.J. Stroud, QB Will Levis and QB Anthony Richardson, which could point to them being open to spending a high draft choice on a quarterback. (The Athletic)
- FOX Sports’ Greg Auman writes there’s mutual interest between the Panthers and C Bradley Bozeman on a long-term deal.
- He adds Carolina would like to bring back RB D’Onta Foreman but it’s possible his market is better than expected with all the backs who got tagged.
- Auman mentions the Panthers might tender pending restricted free agent CB Myles Hartsfield, who played a lot of nickel corner.
- In addition to potential cuts that have been reported as options for a while, like LB Shaq Thompson, C Pat Elflein and K Zane Gonzalez, Auman notes the Panthers could create another significant chunk of cap space by restructuring WR D.J. Moore and extending OLB Brian Burns.
- Auman lists potential bridge quarterback options to know for the Panthers, who are expected to draft a rookie passer, including re-signing Sam Darnold or going after Browns QB Jacoby Brissett. Both have connections to the coaching staff.
- Other potential free agents with connections to the new staff include Browns S John Johnson, Lions RB Jamaal Williams and Bills WR Jamison Crowder, per Auman.
- Regarding the Panthers’ approach this offseason, David Newton of ESPN expects Carolina to re-sign Darnold or sign another mid-level veteran on the open market.
- Newton also thinks the Panthers will re-sign Bozeman and Foreman, or they’ll at least sign another veteran running back.
- Newton also expects Carolina to sign a tight end, middle linebacker and safety, as well as add depth to both the offensive and defensive lines.
- Tom Pelissero notes Panthers S Xavier Woods‘ restructured contract created $1.592 million in cap space.
Saints HC Dennis Allen stressed the importance of being healthy and available regarding former first-round pick Payton Turner.
“Well, I think the first thing is Payton, much like Marcus (Davenport) is about being available,” Allen told SI.com’s John Hendrix at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. “Dependability, availability, those types of things are important things for him. We drafted him in the first round. He’s extremely talented, but he’s another player that hasn’t really had an offseason. He’s another player that we haven’t really had a chance to work with him because of some of the injury issues.”
Allen also shared his excitement for new DL coach Todd Grantham.
“I love his experience. I like the fact that he sees the game, not just from a defensive line perspective. He’s been a coordinator in our league, he’s been a coordinator in the SEC, in college. I like the fact that he can see the game from a coordinator’s perspective, but yet also he understands fundamentals and technique and things of that nature, in terms of playing the defensive line position,” Allen said.
