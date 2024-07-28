NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons sixth-round WR Casey Washington didn’t pile up huge stats in five years in college. But his size, hands and play mentality stood out to an Atlanta team trying to round out a receiving corps with players who can contribute next to established stars.

“With kids like Casey you want to see growth, you want to see maturity, you want to see them get better on a yearly basis. That progression is important, for him to take advantage of opportunities and get better was attractive,” Hilliard said via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “But we like kids that are tough. We appreciate kids that are able to get their nails dirty and who are not afraid to play in between the numbers.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said they were patient and let the NFL investigation into WR Deven Thompkins play out before getting the “green light” to sign him. (Mike Kaye)

said they were patient and let the NFL investigation into WR play out before getting the “green light” to sign him. (Mike Kaye) Canales added this situation is different than the domestic violence allegations against former executive Adrian Wilson who was let go by the team this summer. Canales coached Thompkins last year in Tampa bay.

Saints

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed‘s new deal has a $4.2 million base salary in 2025 with a $1 million signing bonus and a void years in 2026-2027. (Katherine Terrell)