NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons OT Kaleb McGary signed a two-year, $33.5 million extension which included $28.48 million in new guarantees, according to Over The Cap.

McGary had his $10.49 million base salary in 2025 guaranteed and received a $4.5 million signing bonus. The two new years of the deal have base salaries of $13.49 million (guaranteed) and $14.49 million, with up to $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses each season.

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic gives his projection of the Panthers’ 53-man roster to start the regular season:

Person has the Panthers keeping two quarterbacks on the roster with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, while Jack Plummer could get a spot on the practice squad.

At running back, Person has Carolina releasing RB Raheem Blackshear to keep just three running backs on the active roster.

to keep just three running backs on the active roster. Regarding TE Tommy Tremble on the PUP list, Person writes that it will be wise to keep Tremble on the active roster even if he’s not healthy enough to play in Week 1, given he’ll be forced to miss four games on the PUP list.

With the Panthers' final receiver spot, Person thinks David Moore edges past Brycen Tremayne because of his history with HC Dave Canales.

One notable cut Person has for the Panthers' defensive line is DT Shy Tuttle, who has started nearly every game from 2021 to 2024. Releasing Tuttle would free up $2.4 million in cap space and create $3.3 million in dead money.

At safety, Person could see fourth-round Lathan Ransom overtaking Nick Scott for a starting spot at some point during the season.

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore explained why the team targeted OL Luke Fortner in a trade from the Jaguars.

“We felt like there was an opportunity right there to gain some depth in the offensive line, which we felt like we needed based off losing Will and even Trevor getting banged up. And so we felt like it was an awesome opportunity. Luke’s done a lot of good things in this league,” Moore said, via Saints Wire. “He’s played a number of snaps, started a number of games. He’s a really smart player. So he gives us some interior depth that we felt like could be very valuable as the season goes.“