NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

and Panthers OC is gaining steam in Atlanta as the potential next general manager/head coach pairing. However, the team is still conducting interviews and evaluating. The team is conducting a wave of second interviews with general manager candidates that would include Fontenot. (Jeff Duncan)

Panthers

and pairing him with a more scouting-oriented assistant GM like Chiefs director of player personnel . The Panthers were one of the two teams selected to coach the Senior Bowl this year along with the Dolphins. (Field Yates)

was thrilled about the opportunity: “We’re thrilled to coach at the Senior Bowl. Every year, Jim Nagy and his staff put together the best showcase of college talent in the nation, and we’re really excited to lead and get to know a team of this year’s top draft prospects.” (David Newton) Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins left his visit with the Panthers without a deal, though he’s still potentially an option to sign in the future. (Jeremy Fowler)

Saints

After both teams won on Wildcard Weekend, the Saints and Buccaneers will spend the week preparing for Round Three of their matchups this year. The two previous games, both Saints wins, attracted a lot of attention for the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees — two of the best quarterbacks to ever play. Brees said on Sunday a third game felt inevitable.