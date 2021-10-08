NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

In a season when he was expected to step up as the Falcons’ unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, Calvin Ridley has had some struggles so far in 2021. He’s struggled with drops, has yet to top 100 yards receiving in a game and is averaging under 10 yards per catch. Falcons HC Arthur Smith said they expect more from Ridley.

“Up and down,” Smith said when asked to characterize Ridley’s play, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We expect more, and Calvin knows that. I’m not telling you anything I don’t tell the players. … He’s one of our top guys. He’s one of our captains. … Nobody has higher expectations than he does for himself than we do. That’s why I call his number. I believe in Calvin. I called it, we can all play better.”

Falcons second-round S Richie Grant continues to struggle to get on the field but veteran S Duron Harmon says patience is necessary: “The future is really bright for him, but right now, he’s still trying to perfect his role. The coaches give us roles each and every week. The faster he embraces his role, the more responsibilities he will get. It’s on him.”

Panthers

New Panthers’ CB Stephon Gilmore passed his physical and is now eligible to play with the team in Week 7. (Albert Breer)

OUT for Week 5: T Cameron Erving (neck), LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

for Week 5: T (neck), LB (foot) DOUBTFUL for Week 5: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

for Week 5: RB (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

Saints

Saints QB Taysom Hill said he’s been working to put back on weight after slimming down for the preseason quarterback battle with Jameis Winston . (Nick Underhill)

said he’s been working to put back on weight after slimming down for the preseason quarterback battle with . (Nick Underhill) According to Albert Breer, the Saints were among several teams who had trade interest in CB Stephon Gilmore had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal.

had it not been for the cap implications of acquiring his current deal. OUT for Week 5: T Terron Armstead (elbow), C Erik McCoy (calf)