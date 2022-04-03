NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team is trying hard to retain DT Grady Jarrett.

“Absolutely, we love Grady. He’s a great leader, a great player. Grady makes the whole thing better,” Blank said, via Falcons Wire. “So, we’re working hard to try and make that happen.”

Blank also pointed out that the team doesn’t want to get itself back behind the curve when it comes to the cap, so they plan on being mindful with any contract negotiations revolving around him or any other player.

“But we’re also being thoughtful about it because you don’t want to put yourself back into the same situation that we just got out of [Matt Ryan’s massive cap hits]. But we love Grady,” Blank continued.

According to Aaron Wilson, Falcons OLBs coach Ted Monachino put in “extra time” with University of Houston EDGE David Anenih at his Pro Day. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer discussed the vision he had bringing RB D’Onta Foreman on board to team up with Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers have talked about moving to a more downhill, power-focused running game and Foreman gives them a size element they didn’t have in their backfield.

“D’Onta is really going to have a role on this team as a big back,” Fitterer said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “He’s the one thing we were missing. So McCaffrey’s dynamic. Chuba is explosive. But we needed someone that can pound it, too. Someone who could finish. We knew we wanted a big back. And D’Onta was there, and the price was right. So we took a shot.”

Fitterer points out the addition of Foreman gives the coaching staff flexibility and he does envision him getting opportunities despite being lower on the depth chart.

“Yeah, I think there will. Because I think you can do different things with Christian,” he said. “If they choose to do that. That’s up to the coaches. You can put him in the slot. You can go with two backs. You can do a lot of different things.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen mentioned that he traveled to visit WR Michael Thomas in California in order to spend time with the receiver as he rehabs.

“I feel like Mike’s been on the periphery the last couple of years because of the injury, and I just feel like it’s important (to see him),” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of Nola.com. “He is one of our better players, and I think that relationship between him and I is important. It was a cool deal to go out and see him in California going through the rehab process, and getting some time to visit him just personally and get to know him a little better.”

Allen also had high praise for Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith and thinks he showed a lot of grit last season.

“He’s a guy that can do all the dirty work for us,” Allen said. “You talk about a lot of superstars and they get a lot of the limelight, a lot of the credit, a lot of the notoriety — but it’s guys like (Smith) that you want to be able to fill your team with.”

When asked about the receiving core, Saints GM Mickey Loomis responded that they still have “some work to do” and plan on signing more players to the position.

“I think we have some work to do yet,” Loomis said. “So, we’re looking. We feel good about the position, but yet it’s still a position we want to add to.”