NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons RB Avery Williams is making the move to running back after being drafted in the fifth round as a cornerback out of Boise State in 2021.

“I was all for it,” Williams said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “The staff understands and I understand that my gift to the team starts on special teams. That will always be a priority. That’s how I’m going to make an impact and help us win games. However I can maximize my skill set and help the team even more, that’s a bonus. Making the switch to offense, I took no issue with that. I love it. I embrace it. I’m pretty excited about it.”

Falcons RB coach Michael Pitre and ST coordinator Marquise Williams both commented on him making the switch and working with special teams.

“He’s an extremely hard worker,” Pitre said. “I don’t know you’ll find anyone who puts more into the scheme and knowing what all 11 guys are doing. He’s coachable, wanting to know how to do it better instead of asking if it was good enough. His transition has been going pretty well.”